The man was injured with a bladed weapon in the Bellbrooke Grove area of Harehills yesterday evening (April 9). He suffered serious leg and facial injuries and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were called to the location at 11:06pm yesterday, following a report stating a man had been assaulted with weapons by a group of males. Specialist officers carried out a number of searches in the Bellbrooke Grove and Foundry Avenue areas overnight and enhanced patrols are being carried out today (April 10). A cordon is in place on Bellbrooke Avenue and police have been pictured at the scene.

Detective Inspector Michael Herbert of Leeds CID said: “Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries today following a serious assault on an 18-year-old male and we are appealing for witnesses and information. I want to reassure residents that all incidents involving bladed weapons are treated as priority offences and extra officers are patrolling in Harehills today.

