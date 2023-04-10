Bellbrooke Avenue Harehills: 18-year-old seriously injured after being attacked by gang with weapons in Leeds
An 18-year-old man was left with serious injuries after being attacked by a gang with weapons in Leeds.
The man was injured with a bladed weapon in the Bellbrooke Grove area of Harehills yesterday evening (April 9). He suffered serious leg and facial injuries and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police were called to the location at 11:06pm yesterday, following a report stating a man had been assaulted with weapons by a group of males. Specialist officers carried out a number of searches in the Bellbrooke Grove and Foundry Avenue areas overnight and enhanced patrols are being carried out today (April 10). A cordon is in place on Bellbrooke Avenue and police have been pictured at the scene.
Detective Inspector Michael Herbert of Leeds CID said: “Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries today following a serious assault on an 18-year-old male and we are appealing for witnesses and information. I want to reassure residents that all incidents involving bladed weapons are treated as priority offences and extra officers are patrolling in Harehills today.
“Anyone who saw the attack on the victim or a group of male suspects fleeing the scene or who can assist police enquiries in any way is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing crime number 13230197500. Information can also be given online or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111. “