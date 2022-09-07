Beeston shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder by police investigating Leeds incident
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder by detectives investigating a shooting in Beeston.
Warrants were carried out in the early hours of this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into an incident on Saturday evening, when a gun was fired at a car by suspects on a motorbike.
It is believed to have been a targeted attack and armed officers executed the search warrants in Bismarck Street in Beeston and in Marshall Close in Morley.
A 23-year-old man was arrested at the Morley address and is in custody.
As part of the same investigation, a warrant was carried out at an address in Northcote Drive in Beeston with the support of a National Police Air Service helicopter.
Two motorbikes were recovered and confirmed as stolen and a man was arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods offences in relation to the motorbikes.
Neither bike was the one used in the Woodview Terrace incident, therefore police are appealing for information that could help recover the vehicle involved, which is described as a red and white off-road style motorcycle.
The investigation into the firearm discharge is being progressed by detectives from the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation, particularly in relation to the outstanding motorbike, has been sked to contact HMET via 101, quoting crime reference 13220487032.
Alternatively, information can be reported using the West Yorkshire Police live chat function or given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.