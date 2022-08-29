Leeds crime: The 15 areas with the most offences revealed by new West Yorkshire Police figures
New police figures have revealed the worst areas in Leeds for crime.
West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in the city from July 2021 to June 2022 that was not later cancelled.
There were 110,623 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded crimes, listed in descending order.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
