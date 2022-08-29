News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds crime: The 15 areas with the most offences revealed by new West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have revealed the worst areas in Leeds for crime.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:45 am

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in the city from July 2021 to June 2022 that was not later cancelled.

There were 110,623 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded crimes, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Leeds city centre

There were 12,458 crimes recorded in the city centre between July 21 to June 22

Photo: Adobe Stock/National World

Photo Sales

2. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,672 offences

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

There were 2,439 crimes in Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Harehills

There were 2,174 crimes in Harehills

Photo: SWNS

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4