West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in the city from July 2021 to June 2022 that was not later cancelled.

There were 110,623 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded crimes, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Leeds city centre There were 12,458 crimes recorded in the city centre between July 21 to June 22

2. Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,672 offences

3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens There were 2,439 crimes in Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

4. Harehills There were 2,174 crimes in Harehills