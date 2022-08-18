News you can trust since 1890
Residents evacuated in Beeston and bomb squad called in to reports of 'hand grenade'

Around 30 residents were moved out of an area in Beeston last night following reports of a hand grenade being found buried in a garden.

By Tom Coates
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 1:02 pm

Police were called to an address at Cross Flatts Grove shortly after 6:05pm.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a cordon was put in place while people close to Cross Flatts Grove were moved away from the area.

Several homes were evacuated. Image: Google Street View

The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended and the item was identified as an empty shell before being removed for disposal.

