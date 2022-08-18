Residents evacuated in Beeston and bomb squad called in to reports of 'hand grenade'
Around 30 residents were moved out of an area in Beeston last night following reports of a hand grenade being found buried in a garden.
By Tom Coates
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 1:02 pm
Police were called to an address at Cross Flatts Grove shortly after 6:05pm.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed a cordon was put in place while people close to Cross Flatts Grove were moved away from the area.
Read More
Read MoreUniversity of Leeds 'deeply concerned' by 34-year Saudi Arabia prison sentence f...
Most Popular
-
1
'I can't believe I'm still alive': Violent Leeds man kicked partner's face in steel toe-capped boots
-
2
New dates set as Brits to be charged to travel to the Schengen Area including Spain, Greece and Portugal
-
3
Outpouring of love for Leeds pub compared to 'bad night in Benidorm' by resident opposed to extended hours
-
4
Resident claims Leeds pub music is 'like a bad night in Benidorm’ amid plans to extend opening hours
-
5
17 pictures you'll only understand if you're from Leeds
The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended and the item was identified as an empty shell before being removed for disposal.