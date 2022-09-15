Police enquiries have also suggested the clothing of a man involved caught fire and that he had to abandon the clothing before leaving the scene.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on Norfolk Avenue at around 12:50am on Tuesday September 13.

After being driven through the gates, the vehicle then rolled up to the garage wall of the household.

Nobody in the property was hurt in the incident. Image: Google Street View

DI Paul Greatorex of Kirklees Police, said: “We are conducting a number of active enquiries into this incident and arrested a man on suspicion of arson in connection with what took place.

“Officers are appealing for information from residents and would like to speak to anyone who can assist enquiries or perhaps knows of someone in the local area who has suffered burn injuries and has not sought medical attention."

Anyone who can assist with enquiries has been asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, referencing crime number 13220504962.