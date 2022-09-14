West Yorkshire Police issued a statement this morning, confirming that two men had been injured and arrests had been made.

Here is everything we know so far:

What happened?

The police cordon on Dewsbury Road, Beeston

Paramedics were called out to Burton Row, Beeston, at about 9pm last night after a man was found with stab injuries.

Police were alerted and sent out to the street.

A 43-year-old man had received a stab wound to the armpit.

At 9.23pm, police were told that the ambulance service had been called to Dewsbury Road, where another man was found with injuries nearby.

The 40-year-old man was taken to hospital to treat a stab wound to the shoulder.

Neither men suffered injuries that are considered to be life threatening.

Have arrests been made?

Five people have been arrested.

Both men who were stabbed have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Following a search with the help of the police helicopter, another man and two women were also arrested.

Are police cordons still in place?

As of Wednesday afternoon, two cordons were still in place at Burton Row and a section of Dewsbury Road.

An investigation is being led by Leeds District CID.

What have residents said about the attacks?

Many residents told the Yorkshire Evening Post they were unaware of the circumstances - and had only heard a helicopter in the air last night.

One Burton Row resident, however, said she had previously experienced aggressive behaviour in the area.