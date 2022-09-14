News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Beeston stabbings: Five arrested and police helicopter called out in Leeds

Five people have been arrested after two stabbings in Beeston last night.

By Tom Coates
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:41 am
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:41 am

The ambulance service were called to a man found stabbed on Burton Row, who had received a stab wound to the armpit, and police were alerted to this at 9:07pm.

A man and two women were arrested in connection with the stabbing of the 43-year-old following a search of the area aided by a National Police Air Service helicopter.

At 9:23pm, police were informed the ambulance service had been called to Dewsbury Road, where another man had been found with injuries.

Neither of the men have injuries considered life threatening and both have been arrested in connection with the incident. Image: Google Street View

Read More

Read More
Husband of murdered West Yorkshire teacher Abi Fisher admits killing her at Leed...

A 40-year-old man, he was taken to hospital for treatment to a stab wound to the shoulder.

Neither of the men have injuries considered life threatening and both have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Scenes are now in place in Dewsbury Road and Burton Row and enquiries are being carried out by Leeds District CID.