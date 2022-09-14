The ambulance service were called to a man found stabbed on Burton Row, who had received a stab wound to the armpit, and police were alerted to this at 9:07pm.

A man and two women were arrested in connection with the stabbing of the 43-year-old following a search of the area aided by a National Police Air Service helicopter.

At 9:23pm, police were informed the ambulance service had been called to Dewsbury Road, where another man had been found with injuries.

Neither of the men have injuries considered life threatening and both have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 40-year-old man, he was taken to hospital for treatment to a stab wound to the shoulder.

