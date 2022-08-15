Man in hospital after being saved from fire on sixth floor of Leeds flats

A man has been rescued from a fire on the sixth floor of a block of flats in Gipton.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 15th August 2022, 8:30 am

He suffered the effects of severe smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital in an ambulance, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed.

The fire on Oak Tree Drive happened yesterday and there were two large jets and four breathing apparatus used by the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A man was taken to hospital. Image: Google Street View

Four fire stations – Killingbeck, Leeds, Hunslet and Bradford – were in attendance.

