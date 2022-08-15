Man in hospital after being saved from fire on sixth floor of Leeds flats

He suffered the effects of severe smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital in an ambulance, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed.
The fire on Oak Tree Drive happened yesterday and there were two large jets and four breathing apparatus used by the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
