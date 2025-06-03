Dewsbury Road: Police investigating after separate assault and robbery incidents on road in Leeds
At around 9.30pm last night (Monday, June 2), police were called to Dewsbury Road near to the junction with Cross Flatts Grove following reports a man had been assaulted.
Officers attended and found a man in his 40s had sustained a head injury which was not believed to be life-threatening.
Want the latest news sent straight to your phone? Join the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp service - a dedicated channel for breaking news in Leeds
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The man was taken to hospital for treatment and subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray.
“In what is currently being treated as a separate incident, a short time later officers were called to Dewsbury Road near to the junction with Tempest Road where a man in his 30s had suffered a slash wound.
“He was taken to hospital for treatment and a crime of robbery was recorded.”
Leeds CID are investigating both incidents and investigations remain ongoing to establish the circumstances of what happened.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Any witnesses or anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact contact West Yorkshire Police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250309971. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.