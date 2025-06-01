There were 102,145 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.
These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. City Centre
Leeds City Centre recorded 12,771 crimes - the highest of any area in the city - between April 2024 and March 2025 | Asadour Guzelian
2. Lincoln Green & St James
Lincoln Green & St James recorded 2,331 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025 | James Hardisty
3. Armley and New Wortley
Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,331 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025 | Bruce Rollinson
4. Beeston West and Cottingley
The Beeston West and Cottingley neighbourhood recorded 1,978 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025 | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
5. Harehills South
Harehills South recorded 1,891 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025 | SWNS Photo: SWNS
6. Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor
Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor recorded 1,645 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025 | Tony Johnson