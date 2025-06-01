West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory shows every crime recorded in Leeds from April 2024 and March 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 102,145 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.

1 . City Centre Leeds City Centre recorded 12,771 crimes - the highest of any area in the city - between April 2024 and March 2025

2 . Lincoln Green & St James Lincoln Green & St James recorded 2,331 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025

3 . Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,331 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025

4 . Beeston West and Cottingley The Beeston West and Cottingley neighbourhood recorded 1,978 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025

5 . Harehills South Harehills South recorded 1,891 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025