Charles Gray
Senior reporter

Published 1st Jun 2025, 11:30 BST

New police figures show the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most crime in the city.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory shows every crime recorded in Leeds from April 2024 and March 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 102,145 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

Get all of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds City Centre recorded 12,771 crimes - the highest of any area in the city - between April 2024 and March 2025

1. City Centre

Leeds City Centre recorded 12,771 crimes - the highest of any area in the city - between April 2024 and March 2025 | Asadour Guzelian

Lincoln Green & St James recorded 2,331 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025

2. Lincoln Green & St James

Lincoln Green & St James recorded 2,331 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025 | James Hardisty

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,331 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025

3. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,331 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025 | Bruce Rollinson

The Beeston West and Cottingley neighbourhood recorded 1,978 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025

4. Beeston West and Cottingley

The Beeston West and Cottingley neighbourhood recorded 1,978 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025 | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Harehills South recorded 1,891 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025

5. Harehills South

Harehills South recorded 1,891 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025 | SWNS Photo: SWNS

Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor recorded 1,645 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025

6. Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor

Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor recorded 1,645 crimes between April 2024 and March 2025 | Tony Johnson

