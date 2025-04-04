Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been released without charge as investigations continue after a sex attack in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives investigating an attempted serious sexual assault on a woman in Leeds are continuing to appeal for new information.

Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into the attack, which occurred in Larkfield Road in Rawdon, close to Rawdon Cricket Club, at around 11.30pm on Friday, March 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has now been released from the investigation with no further action.

The suspect ran off along Larkfield Road, towards Larkfield Mount in Rawdon. | NW/Google

Detective Sergeant Gemma Daley, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone matching the suspect’s description in the area, particularly anyone who was driving through the area and may have dashcam footage of the suspect in the vicinity.

“We recognise the understandable concern that an incident of this nature will have caused in the local community and we are liaising with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who have increased their patrols of the area to reassure people.”

The victim, a woman in her forties, had reported being attacked as she walked along Larkfield Road towards Keelham Drive. She was pushed to ground by a man who then attempted to remove her jeans. A struggle ensued during which the victim was punched in the face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect then ran off along Larkfield Road, towards Larkfield Mount. He was described as white, aged 20 to 30, with mousy brown/ginger wavy hair. He was wearing a black hooded top.

Specially trained officers are continuing to support the victim while officers are progressing enquiries to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13250175746. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.