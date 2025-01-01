Nostalgic photos take you back to Leeds in the 1980s

1 . Leeds city centre

The south side of Boar Lane showing the junction with Gascoigne Street on the left, next to no 18, Thoughts and Crosses, greeting cards. On the right is no. 20a, Pizza Romana. The area between is fenced off, with fly posting covering the fencing. A man and boy are walking past. Pictured in June 1980. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net