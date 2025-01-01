Nostalgic photos take you back to Leeds in the 1980s

1. Leeds city centre
The south side of Boar Lane showing the junction with Gascoigne Street on the left, next to no 18, Thoughts and Crosses, greeting cards. On the right is no. 20a, Pizza Romana. The area between is fenced off, with fly posting covering the fencing. A man and boy are walking past. Pictured in June 1980. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
East side of Briggate. Shops include Fingernail Elegance, manicurist, Economic Carpet Co. Ltd and Sang Sang Chinese restaurant with Peppino, gents' hair stylist. Pictured in November 1980. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
Call Lane from the junction with The Calls in September 1980. On the right is formerly Hadleigh of Leeds, upholstery and bedding. Next to this Mottek International; further along is the junction with Briggate, then the Golden Lion public house. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Holbeck
Domestic Street towards the railway viaduct. in February 1980. Houses and shops on Willoughby Avenue in the foreground, then Willoughby Grove, Willoughby Place and other Willoughbys, are all boarded up, were due to be demolished. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Beeston
Allenby Parade, a row of shops on Ring Road Beeston Park. Businesses include R. Delacey, Jeweller, E. Bradley, and William Hill, bookmakers. On the far left of the photo from July 1980 is the Tommy Wass pub. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Kirkstall
The Bar-Celona public house on Bridge Road in March 1980. This Grade II listed building was formerly the Star and Garter Inn, built in the late 18th Century | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
