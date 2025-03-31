Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted sexual assault near a cricket club in Leeds

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information following the incident, which occurred on Larkfield Road, close to Rawdon Cricket Club, at around 11.30pm on Friday, March 28.

A woman in her forties, reported she was walking along the road towards Keelham Drive when she was pushed from behind by a male, causing her to fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident occurred on Larkfield Road, close to Rawdon Cricket Club | Google

The suspect then attempted to remove the victim’s jeans, and a struggle ensued during which the victim was punched in the face.

Detective Inspector Rebekah Tester, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We know this incident will be of concern to the communities of Rawdon and a full investigation is ongoing into what happened.

“A man has been arrested in connection with this matter, but we really need people to come forward if they have any information or footage that may assist us with a positive identification of the suspect, who is described as a white man of medium build with brown or ginger hair.

“Our officers are continuing to make enquiries in the local area and anyone who has any information or concerns is asked to speak with them at the earliest opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, the is reported to have ran off along Larkfield Road, towards Larkfield Mount.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information can contact police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13250175746. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.