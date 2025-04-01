Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman fought off her attacker during an attempted sexual assault in Leeds.

Police are appealing for information following the attempted sexual assault.

A woman, described as being in her forties, was attacked by a male from behind. Here’s everything we know so far...

Police are appealing for information following the attempted sexual assault in Rawdon. | Google/NW

What happened?

The woman reported that she was walking along the road towards when she was pushed from behind by a male, causing her to fall.

A struggle ensued when the suspect then attempted to remove the victim’s jeans, during which the victim was punched in the face.

Where and when did this happen?

The incident occurred on Larkfield Road, close to Rawdon Cricket Club, at around 11.30pm on Friday, March 28.

Following the incident, the is reported to have ran off along Larkfield Road, towards Town Street.

Has anyone been arrested?

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

What has West Yorkshire Police said?

Detective Inspector Rebekah Tester, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We know this incident will be of concern to the communities of Rawdon and a full investigation is ongoing into what happened.

“A man has been arrested in connection with this matter, but we really need people to come forward if they have any information or footage that may assist us with a positive identification of the suspect, who is described as a white man of medium build with brown or ginger hair.

“Our officers are continuing to make enquiries in the local area and anyone who has any information or concerns is asked to speak with them at the earliest opportunity.”

What should I do if I have any information?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13250175746.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.