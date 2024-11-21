Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man is set to appear in court today charged with a violent robbery in Leeds.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sebastian Britton, aged 52, of Burnsall Croft, Armley, has been charged with robbery, Section 47 assault and Section 39 assault in relation to an incident at Burnsall Croft, Armley, on October 1.

He has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man is set to appear in Leeds Magistrates' Court today charged over a violent assault in Armley | Google

He was arrested on Tuesday following a public appeal as part of the investigation by Leeds District Crime Team.

The victim and his partner, both aged in their sixties, were assaulted after being approached in the communal foyer of Burnsall Croft tower block. The male suffered from a broken collar bone while the female victim was pushed and received a graze to her arm.