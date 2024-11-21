Armley robbery: Man charged over violent robbery in Leeds that left victim with broken collar bone
Sebastian Britton, aged 52, of Burnsall Croft, Armley, has been charged with robbery, Section 47 assault and Section 39 assault in relation to an incident at Burnsall Croft, Armley, on October 1.
He has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.
He was arrested on Tuesday following a public appeal as part of the investigation by Leeds District Crime Team.
The victim and his partner, both aged in their sixties, were assaulted after being approached in the communal foyer of Burnsall Croft tower block. The male suffered from a broken collar bone while the female victim was pushed and received a graze to her arm.