Armley robbery: Man charged over violent robbery in Leeds that left victim with broken collar bone

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 09:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man is set to appear in court today charged with a violent robbery in Leeds.

Sebastian Britton, aged 52, of Burnsall Croft, Armley, has been charged with robbery, Section 47 assault and Section 39 assault in relation to an incident at Burnsall Croft, Armley, on October 1.

He has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man is set to appear in Leeds Magistrates' Court today charged over a violent assault in ArmleyA man is set to appear in Leeds Magistrates' Court today charged over a violent assault in Armley
A man is set to appear in Leeds Magistrates' Court today charged over a violent assault in Armley | Google

For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from Leeds, sign up today for your free newsletter from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

He was arrested on Tuesday following a public appeal as part of the investigation by Leeds District Crime Team.

The victim and his partner, both aged in their sixties, were assaulted after being approached in the communal foyer of Burnsall Croft tower block. The male suffered from a broken collar bone while the female victim was pushed and received a graze to her arm.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice