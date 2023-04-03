The 18-year-old and a 16-year-old boy were in a taxi in Armley when they were attacked late on Friday afternoon (March 31). The 18-year-old was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital too and his injuries have been described as serious but are not believed to be life-threatening. Both were stabbed on Hall Lane Brentwood Terrace. Flowers have been laid next to Hall Lane, as well as cards paying tribute to the 18-year-old murder victim. Friends have also paid tribute via social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley, a member of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out in relation to this murder investigation, our thoughts remain with the victim who has lost his life as a result of a violent attack on the streets of Leeds.

Flowers have been laid next to Hall Lane.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. What we do know is that the two males were in a taxi at the time when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle. I would appeal urgently to anyone who was in the area last night, who may have dash cam footage, or CCTV or mobile phone footage of anything suspicious to come forward.

“This incident will undoubtedly cause concern in the community and we are working with our colleagues in the Neighbourhood Policing team to step up patrols and provide extra reassurance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad