News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
6 minutes ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
12 minutes ago Tatty Harry Potter book with no spine sells at auction for £20,000
14 minutes ago New edition of Gone With The Wind hit with trigger warning
1 hour ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed
2 hours ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58

Armley murder: Floral tributes laid after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Leeds taxi attack

Floral tributes have been laid in Leeds following the murder of an 18-year-old man.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:27 BST

The 18-year-old and a 16-year-old boy were in a taxi in Armley when they were attacked late on Friday afternoon (March 31). The 18-year-old was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital too and his injuries have been described as serious but are not believed to be life-threatening. Both were stabbed on Hall Lane Brentwood Terrace. Flowers have been laid next to Hall Lane, as well as cards paying tribute to the 18-year-old murder victim. Friends have also paid tribute via social media.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley, a member of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out in relation to this murder investigation, our thoughts remain with the victim who has lost his life as a result of a violent attack on the streets of Leeds.

Flowers have been laid next to Hall Lane.
Flowers have been laid next to Hall Lane.
Flowers have been laid next to Hall Lane.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. What we do know is that the two males were in a taxi at the time when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle. I would appeal urgently to anyone who was in the area last night, who may have dash cam footage, or CCTV or mobile phone footage of anything suspicious to come forward.

“This incident will undoubtedly cause concern in the community and we are working with our colleagues in the Neighbourhood Policing team to step up patrols and provide extra reassurance.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are carrying out extensive enquiries.
Police are carrying out extensive enquiries.
Police are carrying out extensive enquiries.