38 callous criminals locked up in Leeds in October including a bomb-making paedophile

1. Steven Betts
Steven Betts nicknamed “The Lynx Thief” due to his addiction to solvents has been jailed after he masturbated towards three horrified women after he entered their garden. Betts, of no fixed address, was given a two-year jail sentence, put on the sex offender register for five years and given an amended five-year extension to his CBO. | WYP
2. Niall Johnson
Niall Johnson was jailed for more than eight years at Leeds Crown Court of two counts of rape and one of assault by penetration. Johnson, of Brathay Gardens, Seacroft, was told he must serve at least two-thirds of his sentence in custody, was put on the sex offender register and given an indefinite-length restraining order to prevent him contacting the victim. | WYP
3. James Geldard
James Geldard, who threatened to kill his new neighbours while waving a meat cleaver, was jailed for 27 months after he admitted making threats with a bladed article in a private place. A restraining order is to be considered and Geldard will be returned to court on November 20 where details will be finalised. He has 25 previous convictions. | WYP / Google Maps / NW
4. Liam Webster
High on laughing gas, Liam Webster, tried to escape police at a music festival in Temple Newsam by mowing down officers and dragging them along the ground. He admitted dangerous driving, two counts of ABH against the officers, criminal damage, driving while disqualified and driving without a licence. Webster of Crawford Avenue, Bradford, was given a 42-month jail sentence, and 57-month driving ban. | WYP / NW
5. Catalin Barbu
Father-of-10, Catalin Barbu, has been jailed for his part in the Harehills riots after he helped burn items in the street and launched missiles towards police. Barbu, of Bellbrooke Avenue, Burmantofts, admitted violent disorder and arson. He was jailed for 20 months and became the 30th person to be convicted for the shameful scenes that swept through the streets on July 18 last year. | WYP
6. Ryan Simpson and Mohamed Barry
Ryan Simpson and Mohamed Barry were told either or both of them could have died as they set about each other with knives during a bloody street fight. They both admitted Section 20 GBH without intent and affray. Simpson was jailed for 30 months, with Barry receiving 27 months. | WYP