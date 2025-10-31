Court - The Courts of England and Wales - explained in 60 seconds

38 callous criminals locked up in Leeds in October including a bomb-making paedophile

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Senior Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 04:45 GMT

Here are 38 of the callous criminals who have appeared before Leeds Crown Court in October - with some handed lengthy jail stints.

They included a “Nazi-worshipping” terrorist from Tingley, who was planning an attack at a Islamic Education Centre in Leeds, and a father-of-10 who was jailed for his part in the Harehills riots last summer.

Also sentenced this month, was a convicted paedophile and terrorist, who was jailed again this month after a bomb-making notes were found at his Leeds flat.

Here are the names and faces of 38 criminals who appeared before judges at Leeds Crown Court during October.

Steven Betts nicknamed “The Lynx Thief” due to his addiction to solvents has been jailed after he masturbated towards three horrified women after he entered their garden. Betts, of no fixed address, was given a two-year jail sentence, put on the sex offender register for five years and given an amended five-year extension to his CBO.

1. Steven Betts

Steven Betts nicknamed “The Lynx Thief” due to his addiction to solvents has been jailed after he masturbated towards three horrified women after he entered their garden. Betts, of no fixed address, was given a two-year jail sentence, put on the sex offender register for five years and given an amended five-year extension to his CBO. | WYP

Photo Sales
Niall Johnson was jailed for more than eight years at Leeds Crown Court of two counts of rape and one of assault by penetration. Johnson, of Brathay Gardens, Seacroft, was told he must serve at least two-thirds of his sentence in custody, was put on the sex offender register and given an indefinite-length restraining order to prevent him contacting the victim.

2. Niall Johnson

Niall Johnson was jailed for more than eight years at Leeds Crown Court of two counts of rape and one of assault by penetration. Johnson, of Brathay Gardens, Seacroft, was told he must serve at least two-thirds of his sentence in custody, was put on the sex offender register and given an indefinite-length restraining order to prevent him contacting the victim. | WYP

Photo Sales
James Geldard, who threatened to kill his new neighbours while waving a meat cleaver, was jailed for 27 months after he admitted making threats with a bladed article in a private place. A restraining order is to be considered and Geldard will be returned to court on November 20 where details will be finalised. He has 25 previous convictions.

3. James Geldard

James Geldard, who threatened to kill his new neighbours while waving a meat cleaver, was jailed for 27 months after he admitted making threats with a bladed article in a private place. A restraining order is to be considered and Geldard will be returned to court on November 20 where details will be finalised. He has 25 previous convictions. | WYP / Google Maps / NW

Photo Sales
High on laughing gas, Liam Webster, tried to escape police at a music festival in Temple Newsam by mowing down officers and dragging them along the ground. He admitted dangerous driving, two counts of ABH against the officers, criminal damage, driving while disqualified and driving without a licence. Webster of Crawford Avenue, Bradford, was given a 42-month jail sentence, and 57-month driving ban.

4. Liam Webster

High on laughing gas, Liam Webster, tried to escape police at a music festival in Temple Newsam by mowing down officers and dragging them along the ground. He admitted dangerous driving, two counts of ABH against the officers, criminal damage, driving while disqualified and driving without a licence. Webster of Crawford Avenue, Bradford, was given a 42-month jail sentence, and 57-month driving ban. | WYP / NW

Photo Sales
Father-of-10, Catalin Barbu, has been jailed for his part in the Harehills riots after he helped burn items in the street and launched missiles towards police. Barbu, of Bellbrooke Avenue, Burmantofts, admitted violent disorder and arson. He was jailed for 20 months and became the 30th person to be convicted for the shameful scenes that swept through the streets on July 18 last year.

5. Catalin Barbu

Father-of-10, Catalin Barbu, has been jailed for his part in the Harehills riots after he helped burn items in the street and launched missiles towards police. Barbu, of Bellbrooke Avenue, Burmantofts, admitted violent disorder and arson. He was jailed for 20 months and became the 30th person to be convicted for the shameful scenes that swept through the streets on July 18 last year. | WYP

Photo Sales
Ryan Simpson and Mohamed Barry were told either or both of them could have died as they set about each other with knives during a bloody street fight. They both admitted Section 20 GBH without intent and affray. Simpson was jailed for 30 months, with Barry receiving 27 months.

6. Ryan Simpson and Mohamed Barry

Ryan Simpson and Mohamed Barry were told either or both of them could have died as they set about each other with knives during a bloody street fight. They both admitted Section 20 GBH without intent and affray. Simpson was jailed for 30 months, with Barry receiving 27 months. | WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice