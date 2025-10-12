2 . Callum Payne

Callum Payne, 24, who refused to leave his ex alone and even threatened to kill her, has been jailed after twice breaching the restraining order he was given to keep him away from her. Judge Robin Mairs said the initial suspended sentence was “remarkably lenient”, before activating 10 months of the suspended sentence, and gave him another 12 months to run consecutively. | WYP