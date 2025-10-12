1. Derrick Beach
Historic paedophile Derrick Beach, 57, was handed a 16-year jail sentence this week after being convicted of three counts of rape involving two victims and coercive control. His first victim, who was around 13 in the mid 1990s, told the court that Beach ruined her life and "stole my childhood." He was also put on the sex offender register for life and given a lifelong restraining order. | WYP
2. Callum Payne
Callum Payne, 24, who refused to leave his ex alone and even threatened to kill her, has been jailed after twice breaching the restraining order he was given to keep him away from her. Judge Robin Mairs said the initial suspended sentence was “remarkably lenient”, before activating 10 months of the suspended sentence, and gave him another 12 months to run consecutively. | WYP
3. Simon Benstock
Simon Benstock was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after his violent actions meant his crimes were elevated from simple thefts into offences of robbery. The 31-year-old threatened to stab staff with a pair of scissors when they confronted him. He was jailed for four years and given a five-year restraining order, banning him from the shops he targeted. | WYP
4. Michael Neely
Hammer-swinging Michael Neely, 38, turned violent after staff at an Aldi store on York Road tried to stop him from stealing steaks. He admitted a charge of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. Neely has 10 previous convictions for 16 offences and was jailed for 27-months. | WYP
5. Aaron Armitage
Leeds parcel burglar Aaron Armitage "begged to be returned to jail" after targeting blocks of flats to steal parcels. His barrister told the court that he had suffered a traumatic childhood, turned to drugs to “self medicate” and had a long-standing addiction. He has more than 40 convictions to his name and was sentenced to 28 months. | WYP
6. Haroon Khan
Haroon Khan, 23, and his brother Mohammed terrorised The Swan with Two Necks pub in Wakefield with a machete on a busy Saturday night. The judge said Haroon took the violence “to another level" and gave him a five-year sentence. Mohammed was given 16 months, suspended for two years, and told to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days. | WYP