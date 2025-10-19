Five dangerous criminals locked up in Leeds this week including Tingley terrorist

3 . Octav Mircea Sandu

Octav Mircea Sandu, 39, who sent on a sickening video of a child being abused to a woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. The video was found on his phone after his arrest. It involved the serious abuse of a boy aged between two and four. It was classed by police as being in Category A - the most serious kind of abuse showing sexual penetration. | WYP