Five dangerous criminals locked up in Leeds this week including Tingley terrorist

1. Brogan Stewart
"Nazi-worshipping" Brogan Stewart, 25, of Syke Avenue, Tingley, has been jailed for 11 years after planning a terrorist attack with crossbows and machetes on an Islamic Education Centre in Leeds. Christopher Ringrose, 34, from Cannock and Marco Pitzettu, 25, from Derby were also found guilty of planning terrorist attacks on mosques and synagogues. | WYP
2. Christopher Ackroyd
Christopher Ackroyd, aged 32, of Wasdale Road, Wakefield, was convicted of one count of attempted rape, four counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, one count of sexual assault of a child under 13 and one count of causing a child to watch a sexual act. He was also found guilty of wtiness intimidation and sentenced to 10 years. | WYP
3. Octav Mircea Sandu
Octav Mircea Sandu, 39, who sent on a sickening video of a child being abused to a woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. The video was found on his phone after his arrest. It involved the serious abuse of a boy aged between two and four. It was classed by police as being in Category A - the most serious kind of abuse showing sexual penetration. | WYP
4. Lyndon Powell
Convicted rapist Lyndon Powell, 35, was handed an extended 15-year jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week after attacking a female he encouraged to smoke drugs so she would fall asleep. She had autism, bipolar disorder and PTSD and was vulnerable as a result. He offered her spice - potent synthetic cannabis which can often leave users in a “zombie-like” state. | WYP
5. Muzzafar Ahmed Mir
Muzzafar Ahmed Mir aged 33, of Grove Road in Shipley, was jailed for six years for driving at a “grossly excessive speed” and causing the death of Joshua Wilson from Leeds, on Bradford Road in Stanningley on April 11, 2022. Mir had been driving his heavily modified black BMW at around 90mph on the 40mph road when he struck Mr Wilson. | WYP