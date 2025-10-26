1 . Qabir Hussain

Qabir Hussain, of Lovaine Grove, Wakefield, failed to see 85-year-old David Brooke as he crossed Barnsley Road on January 17, 2022. Analysis of Hussain’s mobile phone showed it had been unlocked during his journey and he had used it to access his emails and web browser. Just seconds later the phone was then used to dial 999 following the fatal collision. He was sentenced to five years behind bars. | WYP