14 vile criminals locked up at Leeds Crown Court this week including foot fetish paedophile

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Oct 2025, 16:30 GMT

Here are 14 of the vile criminals who were locked up at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Their crimes include a predatory paedophile with a foot fetish, who was caught trawling the internet looking for children, latching onto profiles, sending them photos of himself masturbating and asking for photos of their feet.

Also locked up at Leeds Crown Court this week, was a van driver who was checking his emails moments before he hit an 85-year-old man in Wakefield.

Read on below for the full round-up of criminals locked up in Leeds this week...

Qabir Hussain, of Lovaine Grove, Wakefield, failed to see 85-year-old David Brooke as he crossed Barnsley Road on January 17, 2022. Analysis of Hussain’s mobile phone showed it had been unlocked during his journey and he had used it to access his emails and web browser. Just seconds later the phone was then used to dial 999 following the fatal collision. He was sentenced to five years behind bars. | WYP

Oliver Hartley, of Bentley Lane, Meanwood, caused the death of 65-year-old Linda Stockdale by careless driving near Catterick in North Yorkshire more than four years ago. He was jailed for 12 months this week, banned from driving for six months and will have to take an extended driving test. | WYP

Convicted paedophile and terrorist Martyn Paul Gilleard, 49, was handed a new prison sentence of more than seven years this week after a bomb-making notes were found at his Leeds flat. He was first jailed in 2008 after police found home-made bombs at his then home in East Yorkshire, along with tens-of-thousands of child-abuse images. | WYP

Li Liu, a student at Leeds University, managed to steal more than £140,000 using a sophisticated train-delay compensation scam. Liu and his flatmate Wanqing Yu had multiple bank accounts and had created 16 fictitious people to help conceal their fraud. Liu was jailed for 30 months, and Yu for 17 weeks. | WYP

Ian Scott was handed a 15-year jail sentence after being found guilty of rape and assault by penetration of a 15-year-old girl. The court heard how he raped the girl while she was unconscious after encouraging her to take ketamine, and filmed his sickening attack. The judge told Scott he must serve two-thirds of his sentence before he will be considered for parole. | WYP

Kyle Williams, 31, sobbed when the judge at Leeds Crown Court told him he must serve a seven-year sentence for attacks on young girls dating back more than 12 years. He was found guilty after a trial of raping one youngster, and sexually assaulting another. The girls were both under nine at the time. | WYP

