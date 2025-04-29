4 . Abdulah Mohammed

Abdulah Mohammed, 32, of Grange View, Chapeltown, was jailed for four years after he admitted dealing in Class A and Class B drugs, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and two counts of having criminal property. The court heard how the drug dealer, who was caught and bailed, went back to selling again - but used the same phone line that initially got him into trouble. | West Yorkshire Police/National World/PA