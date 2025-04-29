20 cold criminals who have been locked up in Leeds in the last week after being sentenced for their crimes

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 21:02 BST

Here are 20 of the coldest criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week.

Their crimes include a sadistic false imprisonment incident and an unbelievable case of fraud.

Also sentenced this week was a woman who caused death by dangerous driving in an extremely upsetting case.

Here’s the full court round-up, with 20 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -

Romeesa Ahmed, 27, of Princeville Street, Girlington, Bradford, was jailed for nine years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury through dangerous driving. The trainee nurse was speeding and on her phone moments before she hit and killed 28-year-old pedestrian Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari in Armley in February 2023 and left a waiting bus passenger with badly broken legs.

Shane Fawcett, 53, of no fixed address, was jailed for 28 months after he admitted ABH and coercive or controlling behaviour. The court heard how his partner, who spent two years terrified, finally found the courage to contact the police on January 19 after he threw burning oil in her face at a property in Normanton.

Abdishakur Ibrahim, 18, of Brunswick Road, Sheffield, was jailed for 15 years after admitting charges of false imprisonment and Section 18 GBH with intent. The sadistic teenage enforcer tortured a man at a flat in Wakefield, burning and whipping him and even inserting a table leg into the man’s anus.

Abdulah Mohammed, 32, of Grange View, Chapeltown, was jailed for four years after he admitted dealing in Class A and Class B drugs, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and two counts of having criminal property. The court heard how the drug dealer, who was caught and bailed, went back to selling again - but used the same phone line that initially got him into trouble.

Bobby Keogh, 27, who lived at Whinmoor Way, Stanks, was jailed for 26 months after admitting two counts of ABH on his girlfriend, whom he left with a broken nose and cuts and bruises. The thug who rained blows down on both the woman and her neighbour before swinging a vacuum-cleaner pipe at them, but was later caught trying to board a train back to his native Edinburgh.

Chucks Mukolu, 44, of Ironwood Crescent, Seacroft, was jailed for 17 years after he was found guilty after a trial of two counts of rape and two of assault by penetration. A woman told the court of her heartbreak of having to undergo two abortions after she was twice raped by Mukolu.

