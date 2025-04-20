Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sadistic teenage enforcer tortured a man at a flat “for days”, burning and whipping him and even inserting a table leg into the man’s anus.

Abdishakur Ibrahim revelled the violence he meted out on behalf of a dealer, Leeds Crown Court heard, after the victim was accused of stealing a stash of drugs.

He was lured to the flat in Wakefield where 18-year-old Ibrahim beat him unconscious, before tying him up and subjecting him to a series of horrific acts. He was given nothing to eat in that time, Ibrahim threatened him with so-called black magic and said he would kill him if he tried to escape.

Ibrahim admitted charges of false imprisonment and Section 18 GBH with intent.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC gave him a 15-year extended jail sentence and told him: “You taunted him with black magic. It was a degrading and humiliating experience and you intended to be so.

“This was planned, callous and calculated. I’m quite satisfied you delighted in this.”

The court heard that the victim had been called to the property by the female occupier, who was also a friend, to “have a cup of tea” and talk about drugs that had gone missing.

On November 17, 2023, the man went to the flat and was let in, but then felt a “crack” to his head, prosecutor Marte Alnaes told the court.

He lost consciousness and when he woke up he was tied up and his top removed. Ibrahim, whom he had never met, was nearby.

Over the next few days he was whipped with wires by Ibrahim who told him “this is what happens to thieves in my country”.

He had the wooden table leg inserted into his anus, and his hand forced into bowls of boiling water.

Sadistically, Ibrahim told him he if he screamed he would dunk his hands again, which he did.

He was given nothing to eat or drink, aside from a “funny-tasting liquid” that made him feel “horrible”. The man later told police that drugs were continued to be sold from the flat during the time he was held captive.

Eventually, the man saw an opportunity and escaped through a window, luckily flagging down a nearby ambulance who took him to hospital.

He was treated to burns to his hands. He also had bruising all over his body and marks left by the ligatures on his hands and legs. He later told police he had “never been so scared in his life”.

Ibrahim and the woman were arrested from the flat. The woman denied wrongdoing and was acquitted after a trial.

During that trial, it was heard that her home had been taken over by a drug dealer, known only as AK. She did not know Ibrahim, who was brought in to torture the man to extract details about the missing drugs.

Ibrahim, of Brunswick Road, Sheffield, has no previous convictions. He is now 20 and appeared in court over a video link from HMP Doncaster, where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Christopher Dunn said Ibrahim had been a contributing member of the Somali community in Sheffield who had “gone straight in at the deep end” with his offending.

He added: “On the face of it, there’s no connection with the man who committed these offences and the man people saw in everyday life.”

He said Ibrahim was “extremely remorseful” but conceded there was still little explanation for what he did, adding: “He does not understand it himself.”

Mr Dunn said Ibrahim had been taking courses while held on remand and said he was “not without hope”.

His 15-year sentence is made up of 12 years’ custody, with a three-year extended licence period. He must serve at least two-thirds of the custodial element before being considered for parole, rather than at the usual half-way stage.