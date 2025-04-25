Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trainee nurse was speeding and on her phone moments before she hit and killed a pedestrian crossing the road, then ploughed into a bus shelter, seriously injuring a waiting man.

Romeesa Ahmed caused fatal injuries to 28-year-old Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari in Armley in February 2023 and left the waiting bus passenger with badly broken legs.

She was jailed at Leeds Crown Court today after admitting causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

Incredibly, it was heard that the 27-year-old been banned from driving twice since the horror smash.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC gave her a nine-year sentence and told her: “You were ignoring the speed limit. You did not see Mrs Kumari because of the speed you were travelling and perhaps distracted by something on your phone. You killed her.”

Prosecutor Jessica Strange said the crash happened shortly before 8.30am on February 22, 2023.

Ahmed was travelling home from a night shift and the court heard she was using her mobile phone “in some capacity”. The social media app Snapchat and a music app was in use moments before the smash.

Mrs Kumari was crossing Stanningley Road, near to Cockshott Lane, when she was hit by Ahmed, who was travelling at around 60mph. The road has a 40mph limit.

Mrs Kumari was thrown up into the air and “somersaulted” onto the floor. She was still breathing when people came to her aid, but she was not responsive. She died a short time later from severe head injuries.

The man waiting at the bus stop said he heard a bang and saw Ahmed’s VW Golf coming towards him, but had no time react. He said he saw both of his legs facing the wrong way so knew both had been broken and “felt the worst pain he had ever experienced”, Ms Strange told the court.

The 42-year-old required emergency surgery on his legs. He also suffered a fractured elbow and spent a total of five months in hospital.

Ahmed admitted killing Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari in a VW Golf in Armley.

Ahmed tried to tell police on her arrest that the car began accelerating on its own, and she had looked down at the pedals moments before the crash. Her story was rejected by the Crown and described as “nonsense” by Judge Bayliss.

She also tried to claim her view was impeded by a car in front of her, which was again not true as the CCTV proved.

Ms Strange said just months after that fateful day, Ahmed, of Princeville Street, Girlington, Bradford, received two driving bans.

She failed to respond to notifications of alleged speeding and had her licence taken from her, first in July 2023 and then in October 2023.

Mitigating, Simon Hustler said she suffered from depression and was “absolutely mortified” about what had happened.

He said she was training as a nurse which she was continuing, but accepted she was going to prison and recognised the “enormity of the consequences of those involved”.

He said she made a “ghastly error of judgement on this day”.

Judge Bayliss said she must serve at least two-thirds of her sentence before being considered for parole. She was also given an 11-year driving ban.