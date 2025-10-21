Jail for van driver who checked emails moments before he hit 85-year-old in Wakefield

A van driver who was checking his emails moments before he hit an 85-year-old man in Wakefield has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving.

Qabir Hussain, of Lovaine Grove, Wakefield, failed to see David Brooke as he crossed Barnsley Road on January 17, 2022.

Analysis of Hussain’s mobile phone showed it had been unlocked during his journey and he had used it to access his emails and web browser.

Just seconds later the phone was then used to dial 999 following the fatal collision.

The 54-year-old was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial at Leeds Crown Court last month and was today sentenced to five years behind bars. He was also disqualified from driving.

Paying tribute to David, his granddaughter said: “My grandad should still be here. The day you took him away from me and my family will live with me forever.

“You took the kindest, funniest, most loving man, everyone loved him. He enjoyed life and his family. Most of all his wife, my grandma; you have broken her.

“I miss his voice and hearing his stories, his smile and the way he said he loved me. All I have now is memories of my grandad. We love and miss him every day.”

DS Nina Roper from the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “This case highlights the heartbreaking consequences that can come from a lapse of concentration at the wheel.

“Using a phone while driving is one of the ‘Fatal Five’ offences, which are the top contributory factors in serious and fatal collisions.

“No email, message, phone call or notification is more important than somebody else’s life. If you really need to use your phone, pull over in a safe place.

“We are determined to continue educating road users as part of our Vision Zero ambitions to reduce deaths and serious injuries on the roads. If you are tempted to reach for your phone whilst driving, please think of David and his family.”