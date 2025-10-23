A dangerous predatory paedophile has admitted a catalogue of offending, including taking photos of a girl and then imposing them onto pornographic videos.

Ben Pinchin was also caught trawling the internet looking for children, latching onto profiles, sending them photos of himself masturbating and asking for photos of their feet.

He would even offer to pay them for sex.

Luckily, the profiles he contacted were run by paedophile hunter groups and an undercover police officer.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after admitting 36 offences, with the judge labelling him a “seriously depraved paedophile”.

The 30-year-old was investigated in 2021 after he contacted six online profiles of young girls.

Pinchin (pictured) was handed an extended jail term after admitting 36 child-sex offences. | WYP / Adobe / NW

He would send photos of his penis and told them he wanted to perform sexual acts on them. He would ask for photos of their genitals and of their feet. He would also ask for video calls.

Pinchin, formerly of Sissons Grove, Middleton, was later arrested and released under investigation.

But in November of last year, a 10-year-old girl disclosed to her family that Pinchin had touched her and made her pose for photos.

He would ask what she would do if he touched her breasts, showed her pornographic videos and threatened her if she ever told anyone.

Once arrested, they found hundreds of child-abuse images - including 126 in Category A involving the rape of children as young as one year old. They also found internet searches for the vile material.

Judge Ray Singh said the most disturbing aspect of the case was that he had superimposed the photos of the 10-year-old girl onto the faces of adult porn images.

Pinchin eventually admitted sexual assault of a child, six counts of possessing indecent images, nine of making pseudo photographs of a child, four of possessing prohibited images of a child, 13 counts of attempted sexual communication with a child, distributing an indecent image, possession of prohibited images and possessing extreme pornographic images involving sexual acts with animals.

Pinchin, who has no previous convictions, appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Rebecca Randall said: “He has come to terms with his behaviour and his sexual interest in children.

“He is actively seeking help for what he knows is a real and dangerous problem. He has been open about his sexual interest in children which is unusual in this type of case.”

Judge Singh told him: “You are a seriously depraved paedophile. It’s as blunt as that.

“You are highly sexually pre-occupied, you do not hide your sexual interest in children. Even when under investigation, you continued to commit offences.

“You are a dangerous offender.”

He jailed him for 12 years in total, made up of nine years custody and a three-year extended licence period.

He gave him a life-long sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and put him on the sex offender register for life.