Everything we know so far on violence in Halton Moor after police come under attack

Officers in Leeds were targeted in an outbreak of violence on Thursday evening.

West Yorkshire Police came under attack on a street in Halton Moor after being called to Ullswater Crescent.

Police at Halton Moor on Thursday evening following reports of violence on Ullswater Crescent

The force issued a short statement on Thursday night over the violence, and the Yorkshire Evening Post has contacted them for further information and updates.

Here is everything we know so far

West Yorkshire Police were called to Ullswater Crescent at around 6pm on Thursday evening after reports of a van being set on fire. There were also reports of bricks being thrown at police officers.

A statement released said: "Police are attending a disturbance on Ullswater Crescent following damage to a vehicle.

"No-one was injured and officers are scene to contain the situation which remains ongoing."

Was anyone injured?

As you can see from the statement, nobody was hurt despite reports of unprecedented levels of violence.

However, the Crime Scene Investigation van was destroyed in the fire and considerable damage was caused to property on the street. There was damage to a wall outside, while the window of one of the houses outside which the fire occurred was smashed.

Debris left at the scene on Ullswater Crescent

What caused the violence?

Police have yet to confirm more details on what started the violence on Ullswater Crescent.

A reporter headed straight to the scene on Thursday evening. On arrival, the violence had come to an end, but residents said someone was being arrested when the police van was set alight by youths. Bricks were "thrown at officers and fire crews" as they tried to put out fire.

What have police said about the incident?

West Yorkshire Police have not provided any further comment as yet on the incident or whether there have been any arrests made in connection.

However, Peter Arnold who is head of Regional Scientific Support Services for the force's Crime Scene and Collision investigations departments tweeted to say: "My staff don’t come to work expecting their van to be torched whilst examining a crime scene and keeping the public safe.

"Our #CSI is fine and was more concerned about being unable to service more victims for the rest of the shift. That’s #commitment and #dedication for for you."