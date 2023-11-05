It’s been another busy week at Leeds Crown Court with a number of criminals sentenced for their crimes.
They include a sick paedophile who sent disgusting photos of himself to an 11-year-old girl while encouraging her to send sexually explicit photos of herself.
Below is a gallery featuring some of those dealt with at Leeds Crown Court this week...
1. Leeds Crown Court
2. Edwin Swallow
It was discovered in October last year that convicted sex offender Edwin Swallow had targeted an 11-year-old girl, encouraging her to send sexually explicit photos of herself – and sending photos of his genitalia over a messaging app. He was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment, extended by five years on licence. Photo: WYP
3. Jonathan Harris
Jonathan Harris was sentenced to an initial jail term of ten-and-a-half years, plus an extended licence period of four years for a life-threatening attack on a 3-year-old boy. The boy recovered physically, but continues to this day to experience behavioural and mental health problems as a result of the assault. Photo: WYP
4. Cosmin Burcuta
Monster Cosmin Burcuta, 18, subjected a woman in Leeds to a prolonged and violent attack as she begged him to stop. The victim described feeling powerless after being raped by the defendant. Burcuta was sentenced to seven years and six months' imprisonment. Photo: WYP
5. Robbie McLaughlin
Robbie McLaughlin launched into a violent attack as his former partner dropped off his belongings after their break-up. He punched her in the face and body repeatedly, breaking her nose and jaw. Her injuries were so extreme that she later had to undergo five operations, including having metal plates inserted in her face. McLaughlin was handed a total of seven years’ imprisonment. Photo: WYP
6. Alfie Mclean
Alfie Mclean has been jailed after kicking his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach. As well as kicking her in the stomach, he repeatedly punched her in the arm, strangled her and threatened her with a knife. He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Photo: WYP