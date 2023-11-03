Man jailed for life-threatening attack on 3-year-old boy in Leeds

A man who left a young boy with life-threatening injuries after a serious assault has been jailed.

Johnathan Harris, 40, of East Thorpe View in Nottingham, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (Friday, November 3) to an initial jail term of ten-and-a-half years, plus an extended licence period of four years.

The child was only three years old when Harris attacked him at an address in Leeds in August 2021. He was rushed to hospital with serious, and initially life-threatening, injuries, and spent over a week in the hospital receiving treatment.

The boy recovered physically, but continues to this day to experience behavioural and mental health problems as a result of the assault.

Johnathan Harris was sentenced to ten and a half years. National World/West Yorkshire Police

Harris initially denied causing the injuries when he was arrested, and claimed he did not know how they had been caused.

But after an investigation by the Leeds District Safeguarding Team, evidence was uncovered to bring a charge against Harris, who later admitted the offences.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Katie Hall, who was the officer in the case, said: “The injuries Harris inflicted on this boy were absolutely horrific.

