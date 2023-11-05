Sick Pontefract paedophile sent disgusting photos to 11-year-old girl on secret phone
It was discovered in October last year that convicted sex offender Edwin Swallow had targeted the youngster, encouraging her to send sexually explicit photos of herself – and sending photos of his genitalia over a messaging app.
The 55-year-old pervert had been told he must inform the police of any mobile phone he was using, having previously been found guilty of an offence involving indecent images of children.
But he kept the use of his Samsung device a secret, so was breaking the rules of the court order.
Swallow, of Sullivan Grove in South Kirkby, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual act, and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on November 3.
Prosecuting, Abigail Langford said: “The victim’s mother contacted the police, but there was an attempt to smash the phone and the pictures were deleted. The images do not exist and so the prosecution’s case is based on descriptions.
“When the defendant was arrested, a neighbour confirmed that the defendant did have a mobile phone.”
The court heard that Swallow has since expressed remorse and recognises his long history of offending.
Michael Collins, for the defence, said: “His personal circumstances are miserable and depressing. He has two children with whom he has no contact. He has no significant relationship. He lives alone and is in debt.
“If there’s any brightness, it’s because he had a job. Of course, he has now lost that as well. There are no positives in his life.”
Swallow has a history of mental health issues and self-harm, including suicide attempts.
Recorder Jason Pitter said the defendant poses a high risk of reoffending and causing serious harm to children.
He added: “You are someone who targets young girls. Your previous convictions set that out. Your determination to fulfil, as you see them, your sexual desires are illustrated in this case despite the barrier put in place to prevent this very activity.”
Swallow was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment, extended by five years on licence.