A vile rapist subjected a woman in Leeds to a prolonged and violent attack as she begged him to stop.

Monster Cosmin Burcuta, 18, came to the victim's house earlier this year when it was apparent he had been drinking. He was acting in an arrogant and disrespectful manner, which is why the victim asked him to leave soon after he arrived on August 1.

But instead, Burcuta, of Airlie Place in Chapeltown, launched into a violent attack. He punched and kicked the woman, who is a sex worker, only stopping when she agreed to his demands. The victim described feeling powerless after being raped by the defendant.

Police arrested him on the same day and initially denied the rape allegation. However, he later pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of assault. On November 2, he appeared before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing.

Cosmin Burcuta, 18, of Airlie Place, Chapeltown, Leeds, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one of assault following an attack on August 1. He was sentenced to seven years and six months' imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court on November 11. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

Michael Collins, for the prosecution, said: "He cracked - and that's the word she used - her jaw and then continued to repeatedly punch and kick her." Mr Collins added that as Burcuta left the victim's home, he told her: "F*** you, you piece of s***".

Burcuta moved to Leeds from Romania a year ago and speaks no English. Defending him, Mark Foley said his actions were "out of character".

The judge, recorder Jason Pitter, said: "Unsurprisingly, the victim described feeling powerless in her own home and inevitably was affected by that feeling of fear for some time afterwards. Your parting words to her says a lot about you and your attitude. You left her feeling scared, frightened and in tears."

