Clockwise from top left, Cameron Lyn, 33, of Easterly Road, Gipton, was jailed for 11 years and eight months; Damon Tremble, 47, of Blenheim View, Leeds, was jailed for seven years; Benjamin Conway, 32, of Clyde Chase, Leeds, was jailed for six years; Kyah Dalby, 28, of HMP Humber, was jailed for five years; Roy Fogarty, 33, of Leicester Square, Manston, Leeds, was jailed for four years and six months; and Ethan McCorrie, 27, of Colton Road, Armley, Leeds, was jailed for three years. They were all involved in smuggling Class A drugs from Leeds to Scarborough between September and December 2019. | West Yorkshire Police