Here is the full court round-up, with 13 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Simon Kubalik
Simon Kubalik, 20, of Dulverton Place, Beeston, was jailed for six years after committing a brutal robbery. He was with a woman in the early hours of April 25 when he approached his victim on Harehills Lane and asked if he would give the couple a lift, before he punched the man repeatedly, fleeing with his wallet and phone. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Karl Hill
Karl Hill, 54, of Beckbridge Lane, Normanton, was jailed for seven years after he was found guilty of assault by penetration. The court heard that he "repeatedly traumatised" a woman, who he had sexually assaulted while she was unconscious in May 2023 - and even sent a video of the assault to a friend of the victim. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Mark McGregor
Mark McGregor, 46, of Thorpe Lane, Middleton, was jailed for three years and eight months after admitting possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The convicted drug dealer was on licence following a previous conviction for the same offence when his home was raided by cops, who seized £10,000 worth of cocaine. | West Yorkshire Police
4. Connor Leigh Walker, Diaz Watson Frederick, Kyle Snowball and Billy Dennis Wright
From left, Connor Leigh Walker, 25, formerly of South Elmsall, was jailed for eight years and nine months; Diaz Watson Frederick, 18, formerly of Thurnscoe, Barnsley, was jailed for six years and eight months; Kyle Snowball, 25, formerly of Darfield, Barnsley, was jailed for seven years and seven months; and Billy Dennis Wright, 20, formerly of Darfield, Barnsley, was jailed for four years and 11 months. The men were involved in planning and committing burglaries across Yorkshire. | West Yorkshire Police
5. Cameron Lyn, Damon Tremble, Benjamin Conway, Kyah Dalby, Roy Fogarty and Ethan McCorrie
Clockwise from top left, Cameron Lyn, 33, of Easterly Road, Gipton, was jailed for 11 years and eight months; Damon Tremble, 47, of Blenheim View, Leeds, was jailed for seven years; Benjamin Conway, 32, of Clyde Chase, Leeds, was jailed for six years; Kyah Dalby, 28, of HMP Humber, was jailed for five years; Roy Fogarty, 33, of Leicester Square, Manston, Leeds, was jailed for four years and six months; and Ethan McCorrie, 27, of Colton Road, Armley, Leeds, was jailed for three years. They were all involved in smuggling Class A drugs from Leeds to Scarborough between September and December 2019. | West Yorkshire Police