A man who “repeatedly traumatised” a woman he sexually assaulted has been jailed for seven years.

“Dangerous” Karl Hill sexually assaulted a woman while she was unconscious in May 2023 and filmed the incident.

The offence came to light after Hill, 54, of Beckbridge Lane in Normanton, sent a video of the assault to a friend of the victim. He was found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court of one count of assault by penetration.

He appeared at the court again today (Monday) for sentencing, where he was given the custodial term and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Detective Chief Inspector Natalie Dawson, of Wakefield District Safeguarding, said: “Hill has repeatedly traumatised the victim in this case by not only sexually assaulting her, but then sharing a video of the assault with others and putting her through the further trauma of a trial by refusing to admit his guilt.

“He is a dangerous individual who deserves to be behind bars. Women and girls should be able to live their lives free from the fear of violence and sexual violence and we are committed to ensuring that those responsible for offences such as this are brought before the courts to face justice for their actions.

“It is extremely concerning that this offence has taken place without the victim’s knowledge. I would urge anyone who has any concerns about their own or others’ interactions with Hill to please come forward.”

There is more information about reporting sexual offences and support available on the West Yorkshire Police website.