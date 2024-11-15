Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A convicted drug dealer is back behind bars after police seized £10,000 worth of cocaine from his home in Leeds.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) executed a warrant at Mark McGregor’s home last month in response to intelligence provide by the community.

They discovered a substantial amount of cocaine, with an estimated value of £10,000, as well as a number of luxury items including luxury watches during the search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers executed a warrant at Mark McGregor’s home last month. | WYP/NW/Google

The 46-year-old was on release from prison on licence following a previous conviction for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs in Leeds.

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing yesterday, McGregor, of Thorpe Lane in Middleton, who had admitted possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at a hearing last month, was jailed for three years and eight months.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Al Burns of the YHROCU said: “Our officers acted on intelligence provided by members of the local community to investigate McGregor and we found that he was once again dealing in Class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased that we have been able to take action to stop his activities and put him behind bars.”

“Officers rely on information from the community to tackle crime and I would urge anyone with information about illegal drug dealing to contact police. Your actions can make a difference.”