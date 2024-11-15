Convicted Leeds drug dealer back behind bars after police seize £10,000 cocaine haul from Middleton home
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) executed a warrant at Mark McGregor’s home last month in response to intelligence provide by the community.
They discovered a substantial amount of cocaine, with an estimated value of £10,000, as well as a number of luxury items including luxury watches during the search.
The 46-year-old was on release from prison on licence following a previous conviction for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs in Leeds.
Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing yesterday, McGregor, of Thorpe Lane in Middleton, who had admitted possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at a hearing last month, was jailed for three years and eight months.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Al Burns of the YHROCU said: “Our officers acted on intelligence provided by members of the local community to investigate McGregor and we found that he was once again dealing in Class A drugs.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
“I’m pleased that we have been able to take action to stop his activities and put him behind bars.”
“Officers rely on information from the community to tackle crime and I would urge anyone with information about illegal drug dealing to contact police. Your actions can make a difference.”