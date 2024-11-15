Convicted Leeds drug dealer back behind bars after police seize £10,000 cocaine haul from Middleton home

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024
A convicted drug dealer is back behind bars after police seized £10,000 worth of cocaine from his home in Leeds.

Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) executed a warrant at Mark McGregor’s home last month in response to intelligence provide by the community.

They discovered a substantial amount of cocaine, with an estimated value of £10,000, as well as a number of luxury items including luxury watches during the search.

Officers executed a warrant at Mark McGregor’s home last month.Officers executed a warrant at Mark McGregor’s home last month.
Officers executed a warrant at Mark McGregor’s home last month. | WYP/NW/Google

The 46-year-old was on release from prison on licence following a previous conviction for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs in Leeds.

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing yesterday, McGregor, of Thorpe Lane in Middleton, who had admitted possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at a hearing last month, was jailed for three years and eight months.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Al Burns of the YHROCU said: “Our officers acted on intelligence provided by members of the local community to investigate McGregor and we found that he was once again dealing in Class A drugs.

“I’m pleased that we have been able to take action to stop his activities and put him behind bars.”

“Officers rely on information from the community to tackle crime and I would urge anyone with information about illegal drug dealing to contact police. Your actions can make a difference.”

