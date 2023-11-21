11 latest pictures from scene of bus stop crash at Stanningley Road in Leeds as man dead and two in hospital
The incident, at a bus stop along Stanningley Road yesterday at around 3pm, saw police rush to the scene at the junction with Armley Ridge Road.
Officers had been told that a vehicle had crashed into a bus stop.
A spokesperson later said that a 62-year-old man had been pronounced dead at the scene, while two other pedestrians were taken to hospital with injuries.
The 57-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs. This morning, police confirmed that he was still being held in custody.
The scene at Stanningley Road is still in place and enquiries are ongoing. The force is also continuing an appeal for information and witnesses as reported last night. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 or using the force’s Live Chat facility quoting log 964 of 20 November.
Here are the latest pictures from the scene –