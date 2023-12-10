5 . Jordan Bodally

A motorcycle thug led a gang who attacked a man and his family with bricks on the driveway of their own Leeds home. Jordan Bodally was at the forefront of the “nasty and frightening” incident on North Parkway in Seacroft, which eventually forced the victims to move house out of fear. Leeds Crown Court heard that a dispute between the victim and his neighbour had been simmering for around 18 months when words were exchanged on the afternoon of May 3 this year. The victim, along with his wife, mother, and two children, had been leaving their house at around 2pm. The neighbour beckoned over a gang of young men on motorbikes and scooters, prosecutor Stephanie Hollis said. Among them was 26-year-old Bodally, who was seen wearing a white crash helmet. Home CCTV played to the court showed the victim remonstrating with Bodally. Items including bricks were thrown at the man and his family during a five-minute skirmish. Bodally was jailed for three years for a burglary and the violent confrontation. Photo: WYP / Google Maps