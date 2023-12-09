A Leeds United fan has been sentenced to a three-year football ban over a tragedy chanting incident at a football match.

Harry Keyes, aged 22, of Huddersfield Road in Mirfield, was arrested at the Elland Road football stadium at a match against Cardiff City on August 6 this year after police evidence showed him making aeroplane gestures, which was believed to be a reference to the death of Cardiff player Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash in 2019.

He was subsequently charged with a Section 5 public order offence by West Yorkshire Police in relation to the incident.

Keyes pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (December 8), where he was fined £107 in addition to £85 in prosecution costs and £43 in victim surcharge, as well as handed a three-year football banning order approved by court.

A man was handed a three-year football banning order after an offensive chant at Elland Road. Picture by Getty Images/National World

Chief Inspector Pete Hall, who led the policing operation at the match, said: “Directing chants, comments or gestures that refer to tragic incidents at rival fans is highly offensive and can cause genuine distress to those affected by those incidents.

“It has absolutely no place in football, and people going to games should be in no doubt about how seriously the authorities and the clubs will treat any such incidents.

“We know that the majority of fans don’t want to see this type of behaviour and want to see firm action against those who engage in it.