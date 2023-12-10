Scrap-metal man's unroadworthy van 'T-boned' car in Leeds leaving woman seriously injured

A scrap metal driver smashed sideways into a car while driving a van that should not have been on the road, a court heard.

A female passenger suffered serious injuries when Alan Cojoc’s Mercedes Sprinter came out of the junction at speed on Foundry Approach in Harehills and “T-boned” the small white car. It pushed the car sideways before coming to a stop.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Eddison Flint played CCTV footage of the crash that happened on October 8, 2021.

The woman, who was in the passenger seat that took the brunt of the impact, spent five days is hospital with shoulder, chest and upper abdomen injuries and a broken rib. Despite the crash taking place more than two years ago, she still has ongoing problems with reduced sensation to her spine and still has pain in her arm.

Cojoc smashed into the car on Foundry Approach in Harehills. (pic by National World / Google Maps)

Her son, who was driving the car, also had to have two months of physio following the smash.

Cojoc, a 34-year-old Romanian, later told police that the brake light was illuminated on the dash board, but thought it was a warning to simply change the brake lights. It transpired that the car had several faults, including brakes that would not have passed an MOT.

However, it was heard that the brakes had not even been applied before the crash, suggesting Cojoc, of Harehills Park View, had simply pulled out without looking.

He later admitted a charge of causing serious injury through dangerous driving, but continued to minimise his responsibility, claiming the other car may have been travelling at speed.

Mitigating, Matej Clej said: “It does not excuse the manner in which he pulled out. He admits the error of that manoeuvre. It’s not a case of a prolonged course of bad driving.”

Judge Andrew Stubbs told Cojoc: “Your vehicle should not have been on the road. You knew the brakes were not working properly but you carried on driving regardless. As it happened, they had nothing to do with the accident. You finally accepted that you drove out too quickly. You tried wheedle your way out of it by blaming the braking system.”