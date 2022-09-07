Windows at a property on Hazel Road were found to be broken after emergency services attended the scene.

The fire service were called at 4:41pm yesterday and sent crews from Pontefract, Castleford, Normanton and Dewsbury, as well as support from Cleckheaton.

A fire was extinguished by the first crews on the scene. Image: Google Street View

