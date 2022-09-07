Cause of explosion in Knottingley area of Wakefield under investigation by fire service
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are investigating the cause of an explosion in Knottingley.
By Tom Coates
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:29 am
Updated
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:30 am
Windows at a property on Hazel Road were found to be broken after emergency services attended the scene.
The fire service were called at 4:41pm yesterday and sent crews from Pontefract, Castleford, Normanton and Dewsbury, as well as support from Cleckheaton.
A fire was extinguished by the first crews on the scene.
Last night, West Yorkshire Police said early indications are that the incident is not suspicious and nobody has been injured.