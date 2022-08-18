‘Bully’ broke partner’s jaw over Xbox

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Harrison later told police that the reason he kicked her was that she hit him in the testicles while he was holding their child.

Leeds Crown Court learned that the 31-year-old had been in the relationship with the woman for six years, but he had become controlling and abusive.

In 2020 they had got into an argument at their home in Knottingley over drugs, and she asked him to leave.

When she leaned over the pick up his games console he lashed out kicking her to the face, prosecutor Jemima Stephenson said.

Then in March of this year, they got into an argument over when she would be home after she had gone to the local community hub. Harrison said she needed to clean up after the dog.

When she got home they got into an argument and he headbutted her and pushed her up against a wall, before punching the bathroom door.

Harrison, of Hazel Road, Knottingley, has six previous convictions for nine offences, including two counts of battery of a former partner.

Held on remand in HMP Leeds since his arrest in March, he admitted a charge of actual bodily harm, assault and criminal damage.

Mitigating, Stuart Field, said: “This is the first time he has been in custody and it’s given him time to reflect on his behaviour and the consequences of his behaviour for him and others.

"He has been drug free while in prison and intends to stay that way.”

Judge Christopher Batty told him: “I’m very unimpressed by these offences, particularly when I see that five years ago you had done something similar to a previous partner.

"It suggests to me that you are a bully, particularly to women.

"You need to grow up and learn that can’t treat people that way.”

He gave him 16 months’ jail, suspended for two years, meaning he would be released immediately.