Bramley Leeds incident: Man who was on roof of house near Hough Lane now 'safely inside the building'
A man seen on the roof of a house in Leeds is now safely inside the building, police have confirmed.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were all present and cordons were in place on Hough Lane in Bramley. However, West Yorkshire Police have said the man has since come down from the roof. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The man has come down from the roof and is safely inside the building.”
An earlier police statement had read: “Police were called to Hough Lane, Leeds at about 3.36pm to reports a man was on the roof of a property. Emergency services attended and police are speaking with the male. Road closures are in place and the incident is ongoing.”