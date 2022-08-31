News you can trust since 1890
Enjoy these photo memories from around Bramley in the 1970s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Bramley in the 1970s: Photo gems capture life in LS13

These photo memories celebrate life in Bramley in the 1970s and feature a familiar face to a generation of shoppers.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 4:45 am

Pictured is Kitty Lister and her staff on the day of her retirement from the family butcher's business, Lister's English Meat Purveyors on Lower Town Street in July 1975. The shop had originally been run by her parents, Harry and Emma and was located on the corner with Farrar's Yard (right edge). Kitty was a well-known character in Bramley and an active supporter of Bramley Rugby Union League Football Club. The photo is one 14 gems showcasing life in Bramley during a decade of change and feature local landmarks as well as shops familiar to a generation of residents. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Bramley in the 1970s

A parade of shops and businesses on Upper Town Street, opposite the junction with Bell Lane in May 1979. In focus is the Beecrofts Land and Estate Agent Auctioneers and Valuers, then the boarded up premises of the Shirley and Barbara Hair Stylists and the boarded up premises of the Homecraft Store.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Bramley in the 1970s

Aston Road seen from the junction with Highfield Road in May 1979. On the left is Aston Pharmacy then a newsagents/tobacconists. A group of children and a dog are gathered outside the shops.

3. Bramley in the 1970s

Bramley Home Bakeries Limited at the corner of Hough Lane and Stanningley Road in March 1973. The middle shop is a confectionery and tobacco store and on the far right, is a shop called Windsor's at the corner with Ashdown Street.

4. Bramley in the 1970s

A parade of shops on Raynville Road in April 1979 that include a Co-op, a hair stylist and a Spar on the far right.

