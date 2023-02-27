Police, firefighters and paramedics are all present in the Hough Lane area of Bramley. Emergency vehicles are stationed near a property where a man can be seen on the roof.

A number of cordons have been set up, meaning part of Hough Lane is currently closed to traffic.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Hough Lane, Leeds at about 3.36pm to reports a man was on the roof of a property.

Emergency services at the scene in Hough Lane, Bramley.