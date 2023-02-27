News you can trust since 1890
Bramley police incident closes Hough Lane as man seen on roof of Leeds house

Emergency services are at the scene of an ongoing incident in Leeds after a man climbed onto the roof of a house.

By Georgina Morris
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 5:47pm

Police, firefighters and paramedics are all present in the Hough Lane area of Bramley. Emergency vehicles are stationed near a property where a man can be seen on the roof.

A number of cordons have been set up, meaning part of Hough Lane is currently closed to traffic.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Hough Lane, Leeds at about 3.36pm to reports a man was on the roof of a property.

Emergency services at the scene in Hough Lane, Bramley.

“Emergency services attended and policer are speaking with the male. Road closures are in place and the incident is ongoing.”