Bramley police incident closes Hough Lane as man seen on roof of Leeds house
Emergency services are at the scene of an ongoing incident in Leeds after a man climbed onto the roof of a house.
Police, firefighters and paramedics are all present in the Hough Lane area of Bramley. Emergency vehicles are stationed near a property where a man can be seen on the roof.
A number of cordons have been set up, meaning part of Hough Lane is currently closed to traffic.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Hough Lane, Leeds at about 3.36pm to reports a man was on the roof of a property.
“Emergency services attended and policer are speaking with the male. Road closures are in place and the incident is ongoing.”