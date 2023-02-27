News you can trust since 1890
Do you recognise any of the following people? All images are courtesy of West Yorkshire Police.

Caught on camera in Leeds: 17 people caught on CCTV police need to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
3 minutes ago

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1. Theft

Image LD4245 refers to a theft on February 19.

Photo: WYP

2. Theft of motor vehicle

Image LD4215 refers to a theft of motor vehicle on January 14.

Photo: WYP

3. Burglary

Image LD4247 refers to a burglary on February 20.

Photo: WYP

4. Theft

Image LD4246 refers to a theft on February 16.

Photo: WYP

