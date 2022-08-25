Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi has announced a huge recruitment drive as it looks to hire 390 new employees across Leeds and Yorkshire.

There are both full-time and part-time roles on offer from Stock Assistant all the way up to Store Manager.

The budget supermarket is looking for people with varying levels of experience as it hopes to fill openings and meet its 2022 quota of 2,000 permanent jobs created.

Aldi employees recently received their second pay rise of the year and the latest vacancies have salaries up to £48,490 - maintaining its position as the UK’s best paying supermarket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Store colleagues at the UK’s fifth biggest supermarket earn an industry-leading minimum wage of £10.50 nationally (£11.95 inside the M25).

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues across the country to help make that possible.

“As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business. We look forward to welcoming even more great people in Yorkshire to become a part of our success.”

Here is everything you need to know about how to apply for Aldi jobs in Leeds.

Are there any Aldi job vacancies in Leeds?

At the time of writing, there are 100 job openings at Aldi supermarkets in the city of Leeds.

Here are four examples of job openings, including the job description and wage that the successful applicants will receive:

Deputy Manager - Regent Street, Leeds

Wage: £11.10 to £12.00 per hour - not including £4.00 per hour premium whilst running the store

Contract: Permanent, full-time

Description: You’ll take real pride in maximising sales, ensuring great customer service, minimising costs and optimising operational efficiency. In the absence of the Store Manager and Assistant Store Manager, you’ll be fully in charge of the store, gaining valuable experience to help you take your next step in management. It means you’ll tackle everything from ordering stock to training employees, and from checking product displays to delivering sales targets.

To apply for this job opening, visit the listing on the Aldi careers page .

Store Assistant - Kirkstall, Leeds

Wage: £10.10 to £11.00 per hour

Contract: Permanent, full-time

Description: You’ll do everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products. You’ll provide excellent customer service at all times by attending to customer needs in a prompt and friendly way. It’s a really fast-paced environment, and everyone understands exactly what needs to happen to make their store a success – and gets on with doing it. There’s a real family feel here, and we all pitch in as part of a close-knit team.

To apply for this job opening, visit the listing on the Aldi careers page .

Stock Assistant - Chapel Allerton, Leeds

Wage: £9.90 per hour

Contract: Fixed Term, part-time

Description: It’s a really fast paced environment, so there’s certainly no risk of getting bored. And everyone here understands exactly what needs to happen to make their store a success – and gets on with doing it. But the team is fairly small, so if you’re not contributing it will soon show.

Time will fly by as you work hard to keep stock losses to a minimum, help out with inventory counting, check off deliveries and ensure the shelves are fully stocked with attractive, well presented products. And, of course, you’ll provide excellent customer service at all times by attending to customer needs in a prompt and friendly way.

To apply for this job opening, visit the listing on the Aldi careers page .

Caretaker / Cleaner - Meanwood, Leeds

Wage: £9.90 per hour

Contract: Permanent, full-time

Description: It’ll see you tackle things like removing litter and debris from the car park and loading bay. Washing exterior windows and glass doors till they sparkle. Or making sure the trolleys are clean and free of rubbish, just the way our customers like them.

To apply for this job opening, visit the listing on the Aldi careers page

For more information and to view the whole list of Aldi job vacancies in and around the Leeds area, visit the official Aldi Recruitment website .

How can I apply for a job at Aldi in Leeds?

Around 62 new jobs at Aldi stores in Lincolnshire.

After you find a job that you are interested in applying for, you will first need to press the ‘Apply’ button and agree to some terms and conditions.

Following that stage, you will be required to enter personal details to begin the process, in which you will need to supply them with your CV and answer a range of job-related questions - such as your availability.