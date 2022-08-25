Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big celebrity names from television and sport will be put to the test as Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns for another series.

Rudy Reyes, who is the Chief Instructor, will be pulling these stars from their glitz and glam lifestyle and into a series of gruelling challenges.

When asked about the show’s new recruits that will be put through their paces this season, Reyes said: “SAS is renowned for having the highest standards. We don’t care where they come from or what their net worth is. We demand full throttle excellence no matter celebrity, title or fame.”

The seven-episode Channel 4 series will be situated in the Jordanian desert in what has been described by showrunners as a harsh environment.

But who will be put through the trials and tribulations of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022? Here is everything you need to know.

Full line-up for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022

Here’s the full list of famous faces competing in the show:

AJ Pritchard

British dancer and choreographer, ex-professional on Strictly Come Dancing and was in the 12th series of I am A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Amber Gill

Reality television star who won the fifth series of Love Island in 2019 with now ex-lover Greg O’Shea. Also stars in ITV’s The Full Treatment.

Ashley Cain

Retired footballer who played for Coventry City, Luton Town, Oxford United and Mansfield Town.

Curtis Pritchard

Stoke-on-Trent born dancer and choreographer - also the brother of fellow contestant AJ Pritchard - Curtis has been a professional on Dancing With The Stars as well as appearing in the 2019 series of Love Island.

Calum Best

An American television personality that UK viewers will recognise him for being a contestant in Celebrity Big Brother on two occasions, as well as being the son of famous Manchester United footballer George Best.

Dwain Chambers

A British track sprinter who has won international medals at World and European level.

Fatima Whitbread

Retired javelin thrower, Fatima is renowned for winning at the European Athletics Championship in 1986 and was the first British athlete to set a record in a throwing event.

Ferne McCann

A model, presenter and television personality that is famous for starring in reality show The Only Way Is Essex.

Jade Jones

Jade is a Welsh taekwondo athlete who is a 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medalist, a 2019 World Champion, as well as winning on a European stage in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Jonathan Broom-Edwards

British para-sport athlete who won his first major international medal with silver at the IPC Athletic World Championships in high jump.

Maisie Smith

English actress and singer, renowned for her role as Tiffany Butcher in the BBC soap opera EastEnders.

Jennifer Ellison

Actress and model from Liverpool who is best known for her starring role as Emily Shadwick in Brookside and Meg Giry in Phantom of the Opera.

Shannon Courtenay

Professional boxer who held the WBA female bantamweight title from April to October in 2021.

Pete Wicks

Television star from London who found fame for starring in the ITVBe reality series The Only Way Is Essex.

How can I watch the Channel 4 series and when does it start?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 is scheduled to make its return to the Channel 4 television schedule at the beginning of September.

The first of seven episodes will air on Sunday, 4 September with the broadcast starting at 9 pm on Channel 4 .

If for whatever reason you are unable to watch the series on television, you have the chance to watch it on catch-up service All4 .