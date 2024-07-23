A61 Wakefield: Everything we know about investigation into 'devastating' crash that killed six near Barnsley
The crash, described as "absolutely tragic" and "devastating" by police, involved two vehicles. Of the six casualties, four have now been named, including two children.
As enquiries continue into the incident, here is everything we know so far about the ongoing investigation -
What happened?
Six people - four adults and two children - were killed in a crash on a busy road near Wakefield.
The crash involved a Ford Focus car and a motorcycle. A motorcyclist and pillion passenger, a man and a woman, were confirmed dead at the scene.
Another man and woman, as well as two girls who were travelling in the car with them, were also confirmed dead at the scene. They were later named as Shane Roller, 33, Shannen Morgan, 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, four.
Where did it happen?
It happened on the A61 Barnsley Road, between Staincross in Barnsley and Newmillerdam in Wakefield.
When did it happen?
The crash was reported shortly before 4pm on Sunday (July 21). It resulted in the closure of the road between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane as police carried out enquiries.
What have police said?
Speaking at a press conference held yesterday afternoon (July 22), Superintendent Alan Travis of Wakefield District Police said: "Very sadly, all six people died at the scene. This is obviously a tragic incident with a devastating loss of life.
"Specialist police officers are supporting the families and I would ask that their privacy be respected at this time."
He paid special tribute to emergency service personnel from both West and South Yorkshire who responded to the incident, adding: "This has also obviously been an incredibly tragic incident for the officers and emergency services who attended the scene.
"I would like to pass out my thanks to officers from West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire who supported us as well as the West and South Fire Services and Yorkshire Ambulance Service."
Where can I report information?
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage has been urged to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting reference 1157 of July 21, or reporting via the force's website.
