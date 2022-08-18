Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the most nerve-wracking days for students in Leeds, A-Level results day, is fast approaching as they will soon find out if they have secured a place at their chosen university.

The fate of years of studying, revision, stress - and of course procrastination - lies inside an envelope.

Results day is also synonymous with taste bud tickling food deals from major food companies, as well as a huge alcohol-fueled night out in the town.

But when is A Level results day, what time can you collect them from schools in Leeds and what can you challenge a grade you are unhappy with? Yorkshire Evening Post has you covered with everything you need to know.

When is A Level results day in Leeds?

Leeds students and school children will not need to wait much longer to go and collect their A Level results.

A-Level results day is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 18 August 2022.

What time can Leeds students collect their A-Level results?

Schools throughout Leeds and the West Yorkshire region will open their doors to allow students to enter and collect their results from around 8 am to 9 am on Thursday morning.

However, this could vary depending on the school so you are advised to get in contact to find out further information.

UCAS, which is the UK’s university and college admissions service, will update students’ records from 8:15 am onwards.

What time will UCAS update with my University application status?

The UCAS service Track, which is a service which tracks your university application process, will go online in the early hours of Thursday morning.

By accessing this service, you will be able to find out if your grades were good enough to confirm your place at your chosen university.

However, due to the sheer volume of students expected to be trying to log in to Track, you may struggle to access the service.

Please note that you will not be able to find out your exact grades for the academic year, this can only be done by collecting them from your school or college.

Once you arrive at your education centre, you will have to queue up and wait to go and collect the paper document containing your official A Level results.

Can I appeal or challenge my grades?

Are you unhappy with at least one of your A-Level grades which has caused you to miss out on a place at your preferred university? Were you one mark off the grade that you needed? Here is the process you need to follow if you wish to appeal or challenge your A-Level results in Leeds.

Make sure to first speak to your teacher, an exam centre or officer, or the National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline - who can be contacted via telephone at 0800 100 900 - before making a decision.

This must be done by Saturday, 20 August 2022.

To cover your back, get in contact with the university and ask whether they can hold your place - it is advised to get this confirmation in writing.