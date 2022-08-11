Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disney+ has something for everyone in August as it reveals a line-up that will undoubtedly have something to tickle your fancy.

Whether it be the upcoming sure-to-be monster hit ‘She-Hulk Attorney at Law’ (pardon the pun) or the return of Star Wars in Lego form with ‘LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation’.

You might take a liking to the mini-series focusing on fan-favourite Guardians of the Galaxy character Groot in ‘I am Groot’ or maybe you wish to take a peek behind the curtain of Ms Marvel with ‘Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms Marvel’.

The options are not only endless but fun and definitely entertaining.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about what is on Disney+ in August 2022, including release dates and how to sign up.

What is coming to Disney+ in August 2022 and when?

Switching back to Marvel for the final two places on this list, next we have She-Hulk with 50,850 searches a month worldwide. As the name suggests, this show will tell the story of a female Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specialises in superhuman-oriented legal cases. She-Hulk will see a host of returning Marvel characters to the series, including Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and Tim Roth's Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

Here is a detailed breakdown of all the hot properties coming to the on-demand online streaming platform this month:

Tuesday, 2 August

Only Murders in the Building; season 2, episode 7

Wednesday, 3 August

NCIS; season 19, episode 20

9-1-1; season three, episode five

American Dad; season 18, episode 12

Disney Pixar’s Lightyear

El Galan. La TV Cambio, El No; episode nine

BUNK’D; season six

Wu-Tang: An American Saga; season two

Chibi Shorts - Miraculous Tales of Ladybugs & Cat Noir

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition; season one

Code Black; season one to three

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms Marvel; premiere

High School The Musical: The Musical: The Series; season three, episode two

Solar Opposites; season three, episode six

Big Sky; season two, episode 12

Kiss Sixth Sense; season one, episode four

Thursday, 4 August

The Orville: New Horizons; episode 10

Friday, 5 August

The Lion King (2019) Sing-Along

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride Sing Along

Prey; premiere

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation; premiere

Tuesday, 9 August

Only Murders in the Building; season two, episode eight

Wednesday, 10 August

NCIS; series 19, episode 21

9-1-1 Lone Star; season three, episode six

American Dad; season 18, episode 13

Bluey; season three, batch one

El Galan. La TV Cambio, El No; episode 10

I am Groot; premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; season three, episode three

Solar Opposites; season three, episode seven

Big Sky; season two, episode 18

Kiss Sixth Sense; season one, episode five

Friday, 12 August

This Fool

Once Upon A Time in America (1984)

Heat (1995)

King of Comedy (1982)

Guilty By Suspicion (1991)

Tuesday, 16 August

Only Murders in the Building; season two, episode nine

Wednesday, 17 August

9-1-1 Lone Star; season three, episode seven

American Dad; season 18, episode 14

El Galan. La TV Cambio, El No; episode 11

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; season three, episode four

Solar Opposites; season three, episode eight

Kiss Sixth Sense; season one, episode six

Thursday, 18 August

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; season one, episode one

Friday, 19 August

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Sing-Along

Beauty and the Beast (2017) Sing-Along

Tangled Sing-Along

Tuesday, 23 August

Only Murders in the Building; season two, episode 10

Wednesday, 24 August

9-1-1 Lone Star; season three, episode eight

American Dad; season 18, episode 15

El Galan. La TV Cambio, El No; episode 12

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; season three, episode five

Solar Opposites; season three, episode nine

Kiss Sixth Sense; season one, episode seven

Thursday, 25 August

Welcome to Wrexham; premiere

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; season one, episode two

Friday, 26 August

Love and Other Drugs (2010)

Wednesday, 31 August

9-1-1 Lone Star; season three, episode nine

American Dad; season 18, episode 16

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; season one, episode three

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; season three, episode six

Solar Opposites; season three, episode ten

Kiss Sixth Sense; season one, episode eight

How can I sign up for Disney+?