Disney+ has something for everyone in August as it reveals a line-up that will undoubtedly have something to tickle your fancy.
Whether it be the upcoming sure-to-be monster hit ‘She-Hulk Attorney at Law’ (pardon the pun) or the return of Star Wars in Lego form with ‘LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation’.
You might take a liking to the mini-series focusing on fan-favourite Guardians of the Galaxy character Groot in ‘I am Groot’ or maybe you wish to take a peek behind the curtain of Ms Marvel with ‘Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms Marvel’.
The options are not only endless but fun and definitely entertaining.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this luxury modern three bed bungalow in Halton
-
2
Whitelock's unveils plans for Meanwood pub East of Arcadia including new name and pizza kitchen
-
3
Is Leeds home to the best park in the country? Here are 10 Leeds parks in the running for the title
-
4
FIFA 23 beta codes: how to check if you have received one, what modes can I access - plus release date
-
5
Five of The Times’ best beaches that are within two hours drive of Leeds as UK braces for another heatwave
Here is everything you need to know about what is on Disney+ in August 2022, including release dates and how to sign up.
What is coming to Disney+ in August 2022 and when?
Here is a detailed breakdown of all the hot properties coming to the on-demand online streaming platform this month:
Tuesday, 2 August
- Only Murders in the Building; season 2, episode 7
Wednesday, 3 August
- NCIS; season 19, episode 20
- 9-1-1; season three, episode five
- American Dad; season 18, episode 12
- Disney Pixar’s Lightyear
- El Galan. La TV Cambio, El No; episode nine
- BUNK’D; season six
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga; season two
- Chibi Shorts - Miraculous Tales of Ladybugs & Cat Noir
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition; season one
- Code Black; season one to three
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms Marvel; premiere
- High School The Musical: The Musical: The Series; season three, episode two
- Solar Opposites; season three, episode six
- Big Sky; season two, episode 12
- Kiss Sixth Sense; season one, episode four
Thursday, 4 August
- The Orville: New Horizons; episode 10
Friday, 5 August
- The Lion King (2019) Sing-Along
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride Sing Along
- Prey; premiere
- LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation; premiere
Tuesday, 9 August
- Only Murders in the Building; season two, episode eight
Wednesday, 10 August
- NCIS; series 19, episode 21
- 9-1-1 Lone Star; season three, episode six
- American Dad; season 18, episode 13
- Bluey; season three, batch one
- El Galan. La TV Cambio, El No; episode 10
- I am Groot; premiere
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; season three, episode three
- Solar Opposites; season three, episode seven
- Big Sky; season two, episode 18
- Kiss Sixth Sense; season one, episode five
Friday, 12 August
- This Fool
- Once Upon A Time in America (1984)
- Heat (1995)
- King of Comedy (1982)
- Guilty By Suspicion (1991)
Tuesday, 16 August
- Only Murders in the Building; season two, episode nine
Wednesday, 17 August
- 9-1-1 Lone Star; season three, episode seven
- American Dad; season 18, episode 14
- El Galan. La TV Cambio, El No; episode 11
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; season three, episode four
- Solar Opposites; season three, episode eight
- Kiss Sixth Sense; season one, episode six
Thursday, 18 August
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; season one, episode one
Friday, 19 August
- Beauty and the Beast (1991) Sing-Along
- Beauty and the Beast (2017) Sing-Along
- Tangled Sing-Along
Tuesday, 23 August
- Only Murders in the Building; season two, episode 10
Wednesday, 24 August
- 9-1-1 Lone Star; season three, episode eight
- American Dad; season 18, episode 15
- El Galan. La TV Cambio, El No; episode 12
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; season three, episode five
- Solar Opposites; season three, episode nine
- Kiss Sixth Sense; season one, episode seven
Thursday, 25 August
- Welcome to Wrexham; premiere
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; season one, episode two
Friday, 26 August
- Love and Other Drugs (2010)
Wednesday, 31 August
- 9-1-1 Lone Star; season three, episode nine
- American Dad; season 18, episode 16
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; season one, episode three
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; season three, episode six
- Solar Opposites; season three, episode ten
- Kiss Sixth Sense; season one, episode eight
How can I sign up for Disney+?
Signing up for Disney+, giving yourself access to hundreds of great shows and movies, couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is go to the Disney+ website and register for an account.