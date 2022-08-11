What’s on Disney+ in August 2022 - including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation

Marvel’s new She-Hulk series and Oliva Rodrigo’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series continues its third season as Disney+ hots up this month.

By Ethan Evans
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 3:38 pm

Disney+ has something for everyone in August as it reveals a line-up that will undoubtedly have something to tickle your fancy.

Whether it be the upcoming sure-to-be monster hit ‘She-Hulk Attorney at Law’ (pardon the pun) or the return of Star Wars in Lego form with ‘LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation’.

You might take a liking to the mini-series focusing on fan-favourite Guardians of the Galaxy character Groot in ‘I am Groot’ or maybe you wish to take a peek behind the curtain of Ms Marvel with ‘Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms Marvel’.

The options are not only endless but fun and definitely entertaining.

Here is everything you need to know about what is on Disney+ in August 2022, including release dates and how to sign up.

What is coming to Disney+ in August 2022 and when?

She-Hulk will see a host of returning Marvel characters to the series, including Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and Tim Roth's Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

Here is a detailed breakdown of all the hot properties coming to the on-demand online streaming platform this month:

Tuesday, 2 August

  • Only Murders in the Building; season 2, episode 7

Wednesday, 3 August

  • NCIS; season 19, episode 20
  • 9-1-1; season three, episode five
  • American Dad; season 18, episode 12
  • Disney Pixar’s Lightyear
  • El Galan. La TV Cambio, El No; episode nine
  • BUNK’D; season six
  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga; season two
  • Chibi Shorts - Miraculous Tales of Ladybugs & Cat Noir
  • America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition; season one
  • Code Black; season one to three
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms Marvel; premiere
  • High School The Musical: The Musical: The Series; season three, episode two
  • Solar Opposites; season three, episode six
  • Big Sky; season two, episode 12
  • Kiss Sixth Sense; season one, episode four

Thursday, 4 August

  • The Orville: New Horizons; episode 10

Friday, 5 August

  • The Lion King (2019) Sing-Along
  • The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride Sing Along
  • Prey; premiere
  • LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation; premiere

Tuesday, 9 August

  • Only Murders in the Building; season two, episode eight

Wednesday, 10 August

  • NCIS; series 19, episode 21
  • 9-1-1 Lone Star; season three, episode six
  • American Dad; season 18, episode 13
  • Bluey; season three, batch one
  • El Galan. La TV Cambio, El No; episode 10
  • I am Groot; premiere
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; season three, episode three
  • Solar Opposites; season three, episode seven
  • Big Sky; season two, episode 18
  • Kiss Sixth Sense; season one, episode five

Friday, 12 August

  • This Fool
  • Once Upon A Time in America (1984)
  • Heat (1995)
  • King of Comedy (1982)
  • Guilty By Suspicion (1991)

Tuesday, 16 August

  • Only Murders in the Building; season two, episode nine

Wednesday, 17 August

  • 9-1-1 Lone Star; season three, episode seven
  • American Dad; season 18, episode 14
  • El Galan. La TV Cambio, El No; episode 11
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; season three, episode four
  • Solar Opposites; season three, episode eight
  • Kiss Sixth Sense; season one, episode six

Thursday, 18 August

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; season one, episode one

Friday, 19 August

  • Beauty and the Beast (1991) Sing-Along
  • Beauty and the Beast (2017) Sing-Along
  • Tangled Sing-Along

Tuesday, 23 August

  • Only Murders in the Building; season two, episode 10

Wednesday, 24 August

  • 9-1-1 Lone Star; season three, episode eight
  • American Dad; season 18, episode 15
  • El Galan. La TV Cambio, El No; episode 12
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; season three, episode five
  • Solar Opposites; season three, episode nine
  • Kiss Sixth Sense; season one, episode seven

Thursday, 25 August

  • Welcome to Wrexham; premiere
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; season one, episode two

Friday, 26 August

  • Love and Other Drugs (2010)

Wednesday, 31 August

  • 9-1-1 Lone Star; season three, episode nine
  • American Dad; season 18, episode 16
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; season one, episode three
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; season three, episode six
  • Solar Opposites; season three, episode ten
  • Kiss Sixth Sense; season one, episode eight

How can I sign up for Disney+?

Signing up for Disney+, giving yourself access to hundreds of great shows and movies, couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is go to the Disney+ website and register for an account.

