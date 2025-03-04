A venue in Leeds has been named a winner at the Hitched Wedding Awards 2025 for the third consecutive year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual awards celebrate the best wedding venues and suppliers in the UK, as selected by over 150,000 newlyweds.

At the 2025 awards, The Faversham was recognised as the Landmark Venue for the third time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Faversham was praised for its commitment to quality, professionalism, flexibility, and customer service. | Emma Johnson via Google (Inset: Submitted)

Located on the outskirts of Leeds city centre, the event space stood out among 23,000 competitors for its commitment to quality, professionalism, flexibility, and customer service.

José Melo, vice president of sales at Hitched, commented on the win: "This award is reserved for vendors who go above and beyond. Their dedication ensures wedding days are truly unforgettable.”

The Faversham has a rich history, having built its reputation as a nightclub and music venue in the 1990s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has in recent years undergone extensive renovations to transform into a unique event space and has become one of Yorkshire's top wedding destinations.

Jess Delaney, the general manager of The Faversham, expressed her excitement about the award, stating: "Winning this award for the third year in a row is an incredible honour!

"Last year, we hosted over 50 weddings, and our team is passionate about making every couple's big day as special as possible.

"We go above and beyond to create unforgettable moments, and we’re thrilled that our hard work has been recognised once again."