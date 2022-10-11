Last night saw the return of The BACIL Awards 2022 after a two-year hiatus, with nearly 200 industry workers from both the retail and night-time economy turning up for the event.

BACIL (Business Against Crime In Leeds) is an organisation dedicated to protecting business premises both in retail and the night-time industry in Leeds, with its main aim to make the city a safer place for both customers and staff who work in the hospitality sector.

The awards were created to recognise outstanding achievements and shine a light on the businesses and teams that consistently go the extra mile.

Categories for both the daytime and night-time sector include best security team, best national venue, best independent venue, outstanding partnership to BACIL and outstanding contribution to Leeds.

The awards took place in the Faversham, and were hosted by former LDC Radio Leeds presenters Terry George and Drag Queen Precious McMichael’s.

Backroom Bar was crowned Best Independent Night-Time Venue, while Neighbourhood came away with Best Security Team. John Lewis won Best National Retailer and the Best Independent Retailer award went to PawPrints pet store.

Head of BACIL, Sean Walker said: ''It really is great to see the night-time economy return to life after being forced to close for so long due to the pandemic. BACIL and its members play a vital part in the reduction of crime in our city, by working together and sharing information, they help prevent crime with the overall aim of creating a safer city-centre.

Hosts Terry George and Precious McMichaels at the BACIN Awards 2022

“Last night was the perfect opportunity to recognise all those people who play such an important part in keeping our city safe.”

BACIL is partnered with the West Yorkshire Police, Leeds City Council and Safer Leeds. It has more than 420 members who are united by the goal to prevent and reduce criminality and anti-social behaviour on the streets of Leeds.

BACIL also works closely with Pubwatch, which is a voluntary organisation set up to promote best practice, its aim is to achieve a safer drinking environment in all licensed premises throughout the UK.

Co-host, Terry George, who is also owner of Fibre and Viaduct said: “This year, the awards adopted a less formal approach, incorporating a more relaxing, fun atmosphere into the proceedings, providing a much-needed tonic for an industry that has faced numerous challenges over the past few years – a great night was had by all.”

Here is the full list of winners

• Best National Retailer: John Lewis

• Best Daytime Security Team: St Johns Centre

• Best Independent Retailer: Paw Prints

• Outstanding Partner to BACIL Daytime Award: Leeds Street Support Team

• Outstanding Contribution to Leeds Daytime Award: Darren McElroy, 3GS

• Best Night-Time Independent Venue: Backroom Bar

• Best Night-Time National Venue: Moot Hall Arms

• Best Night-Time Security Team: Neighbourhood

• Outstanding Partner to BACIL Night-Time Award: Leeds Youth Outreach Team